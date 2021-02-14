Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,850.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,675.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

