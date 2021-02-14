Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,675.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.