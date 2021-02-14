Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $494,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,843.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,670.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

