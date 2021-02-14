Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Short Interest Up 54.6% in January

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,357,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 14th total of 1,524,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,995,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ALPP opened at $7.07 on Friday. Alpine 4 Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09.

About Alpine 4 Technologies

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

