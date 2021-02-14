ALQO (XLQ) One Day Volume Tops $214.00

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, ALQO has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $214.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALQO coin can now be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001645 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 107.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo . The official website for ALQO is alqo.app

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.