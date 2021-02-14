Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,198.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

