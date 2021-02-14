Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Riverstone Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 10.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,232.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

