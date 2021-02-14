Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,425,437 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for approximately 8.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Ambev worth $309,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $32,146,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 6,286,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 5,799,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 256.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.