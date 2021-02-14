Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,454 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Ambev worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,773,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241,500 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $32,146,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $33,411,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ambev by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 5.26%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

