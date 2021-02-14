Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 150,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

