American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,370,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 152,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.29.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

