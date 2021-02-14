American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.46. 493,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

