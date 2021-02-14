American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 417,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.