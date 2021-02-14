American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 191,900 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 31,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

