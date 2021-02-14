American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 2.9% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $227.19. 1,632,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.78. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

