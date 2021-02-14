American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $5,868,887.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,010,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,714,307.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,599,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Well by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,204,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. American Well has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. On average, analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

