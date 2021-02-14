Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 1,863,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,157. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

