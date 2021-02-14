AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

Shares of ABC opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average is $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

