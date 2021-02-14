AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

