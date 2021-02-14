Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Amgen worth $620,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.21 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

