AMO Coin (AMO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.11 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00981986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.68 or 0.05158984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,556,519,131 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

