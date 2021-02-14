Amoveo Trading Up 86.6% Over Last 7 Days (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $97.44 or 0.00199998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $29,100.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

