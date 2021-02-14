AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Update

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HKIB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 22,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. AMTD International has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

