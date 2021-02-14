Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post sales of $158.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.33 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $99.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $779.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.47 million to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $157.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.