Analysts Anticipate Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to announce sales of $281.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted sales of $202.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 330,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 124.34%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

