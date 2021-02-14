Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report sales of $44.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $185.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.61 billion to $189.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $196.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $188.68 billion to $201.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $352.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.60. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

