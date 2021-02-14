Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post $2.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,132%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $11.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,567. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

