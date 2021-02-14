Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.60. 1,561,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

