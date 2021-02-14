Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 475,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. 530,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $96.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

