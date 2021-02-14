Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

