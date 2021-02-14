Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,777,000.

LGND opened at $172.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -174.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

