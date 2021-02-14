Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 421.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.48. 290,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,084. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.