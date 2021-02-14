Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $295.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.98 million. SMART Global reported sales of $272.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,112,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,101,305. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

