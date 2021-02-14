Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 230,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,072. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

