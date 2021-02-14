Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Announce $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $10.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

