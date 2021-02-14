Analysts Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post $2.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report $2.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,033 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,989 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter.

CRI opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.16. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

