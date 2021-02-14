Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.61 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.87. CME Group posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.37. 1,441,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,164. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.90. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

