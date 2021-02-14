Analysts Expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 45,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CyberOptics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

