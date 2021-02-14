Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.99. DaVita also reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. 1,573,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

