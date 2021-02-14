Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,580. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

