Analysts Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 544.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.05 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

