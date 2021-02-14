Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 924,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $56,734,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,188,983 shares of company stock valued at $67,474,388. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

