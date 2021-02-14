Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $8.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.16 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.67 billion to $38.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.12 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 104.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 66.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

