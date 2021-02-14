Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report $242.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.30 million. HubSpot posted sales of $198.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Cannonball Research upped their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.61.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HubSpot by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $527.69.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

