Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $4.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.41 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.