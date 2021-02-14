Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.37.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 in the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,706 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after acquiring an additional 442,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $20,891,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.56, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $123.17.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

