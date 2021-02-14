Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.19). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Seagen by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

