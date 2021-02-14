Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.65). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,890. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $553.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $1,391,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 654,438 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

