Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Stryker posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average of $219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Stryker by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Stryker by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 9,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

