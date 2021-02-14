Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $10.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

